In US, Pilot Goes Rogue, Threatens To Crash Plane Into Walmart Store; Officials On Alert

In a shocking incident, a 29-year-old pilot on Saturday morning, from the Tupelo town of Mississippi state in the United States, stole a plane and threatened to crash it over a local Walmart store. The police evacuated the store after the pilot issued the threat to Air Traffic Control (ATC).

According to the visuals available, it’s a Beechcraft plane and the pilot contacted the police and informed them about his intentions. The Tupelo Police department issued a statement and said, “The Pilot has made contact with E911 and is threatening to intentionally crash into Wal Mart on West Main.”

Walmart in Tupelo evacuated

The Tupelo police department in the press statement said they have “worked with Walmart West and Dodges on West Main to evacuate the stores and disperse people as much as practical. TPD also has been able to begin talking with the pilot directly,” and further added all the emergency services are on alert in the region". The citizens were asked to avoid the area until the police issued an ‘all clear’.

"Strikingly, with the mobility of the airplane the danger zone area is even larger than Tupelo," read the statement.

‘All citizens should be on alert’

Governor Tate Reeves said all citizens should be alert and be aware about the updates from the Tupelo police station. He said, “State law enforcement and emergency managers are closely tracking this dangerous situation. All citizens should be on alert and aware of updates from the Tupelo Police Department.”