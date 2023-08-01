A small plane's crash landing into the ocean seemed like a scene straight out of an action movie for beachgoers in New Hampshire, US, last week. On Saturday afternoon, people at the crowded Hampton Beach were left dazed when a single-engine Piper PA-18 plane descended towards the ocean before ultimately crashing into the waves and flipping over.

The incident caused no casualties, with the pilot emerging out of the aircraft on his own as lifeguards rushed ashore and locals watched in shock. Upon evaluation, it was found that the pilot sustained no injuries in the crash. Moments before the accident, the plane was cruising above the beach with a banner of an Eagles tribute band attached to it, according to the Associated Press.

Fitchburg resident Tammy Nowlan, who was at the beach at the time, recalled when she witnessed the banner drop from the plane. “I remember my boyfriend saying, ‘Looks like something fell off that plane,’” she said, revealing that she then took out her phone to record it.

“It was the craziest thing. It just slowly glided in like something from a movie. I saw the pilot get out and he was safe, and I said, ‘Thank goodness'," she added, detailing the moment she saw the plane ramming into the water off the shore and doing a somersault.

Netizens react to a dramatic video of the plane crashing

Reacting to a viral clip of it on Twitter, one user wrote, "Bravo to all the lifeguards at #HamptonBeach that helped the plane that crashed just offshore." Another user quipped, "Lifeguards dream of this." "Not something you see everyday," said a third user on the platform.

Saturday's incident is currently under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. While the pilot's identity has not been disclosed by authorities, FAA's records confirmed that the small plane is registered to the owner of Sky Lines Aerial Advertising, a company based near Hampton Airfield. Preliminary information suggests that the plane crashed “for unknown reasons” and later flew back to its owner.