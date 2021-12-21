In US, Police Find Missing College Student Alive In Coal Room Of Man's Basement: Reports

A college student from Utah has been found alive in the basement of a coal room of a man’s house. Madelyn Allen went missing last week on December 13 when she was leaving her dormitory at Snow College in Ephraim in Central Utah at around 9:22 pm, reported Independent. She was found five days after being reported missing.

Missing Utah student found alive

Madelyn Allen was found alive in Wayne County in the home of a 39-year-old man, Brent Neil Brown, held on suspicion of obstruction of justice, kidnapping, rape and object of rape, reported Independent citing court documents. The man has not been charged with any crime so far. Addressing the media, Snow College Police Chief Derek Walk informed that they do not have a lot of information regarding the man, as per the new report. Deren Walk stated that an investigation is being carried out in the matter and they are trying to fully understand all the aspects.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the 6th District Court in Manti revealed that Madelyn Allen had met the man in a group chat on messaging KIK, reported Independent. Both of them had decided that he would pick her up on 13 December. The surveillance footage showed Allen leaving her dorm on Monday at around 9:22 pm and after she did not return the following day, her friends reported her missing. The court filings have mentioned that Allen’s relationship with the 39-year-old man became ‘violent’.

The man had reportedly allowed her to message her family once to say ‘I love you’ on 14 December. As per the Independent report, the man had tied her up when he was at work and had even discarded her phone. After the man found that the law enforcement agencies were searching for her, he allegedly took her wallet and threatened her against leaving. While searching the college student, police used cellphone towers to locate Ms Allen in Loa, a small town south of Ephraim. Officers found Allen’s Snow College ID, a gun in an open suitcase and the man was arrested after the woman’s ID was found, Independent reported citing ABC4. Allen was found naked and covered in coal in the basement coal storage room and Brown claimed that it was part of a kidnapping role-play, reported Independent citing The DailyMail.

