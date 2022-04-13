Last Updated:

In US, President Biden Gets Bird-poop Blessing During Speech Attacking Putin; WATCH

The splash, which was thought to be bird excrement, was noticed just over US President Joe Biden's American flag lapel pin on his suit.

US President makes the headlines but this time around for a completely unexpected and hilarious reason. He became the victim of a rather bizarre moment while delivering a speech in Iowa on Tuesday, April 12. A splash was seen by eagle-eyed netizens during his speech at a bioprocessing centre in Menlo, Iowa. The splash, which was thought to be bird excrement, was noticed just over Biden's American flag lapel pin on his suit.

As he began his speech, Biden's blue suit took a direct hit, in which he blamed America's 8.5% annual inflation rate on Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, rather than his own policies. "I am here today to talk about what we are doing to lower costs for American families and put rural America at the centre of our efforts to build a future that’s made in America,” Biden stated prior to the poop incident, New York Post reported. 

Here are some reactions from netizens

Netizens took no time to make jokes about the incident once the video went viral on social media. While some shared amusing jokes about the bird’s pooping preferences, others simply shared their emotions using emojis. 

Earlier this month, another video went viral wherein President Biden can be seen terming Michelle Obama as "Vice President" of the US. While Commissioning the commemoration Ceremony of the USS Delaware on April 2, 79-year-old mistakenly failed to remember that Michelle Obama served as the First Lady. "I am deeply proud of the work [Jill is] doing as the first lady with Joining Forces initiative she started with Michelle Obama when she was vice president," Biden said. The White House was forced to correct the mistake, and later posted a transcript on its official site. 

