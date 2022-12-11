In US, Protestors Use Blank Papers To Raise Voice Against China's Human Rights Abuses

The rising protest against the communist party in China is not only restricted to instances of dissent within the country itself, but it has expanded all across the world. Looks like the problems for the Xi Jinping administration are far from being over as the Chinese consulates around the are witnessing massive crowds of people condemning the atrocities committed by the Xi Jinping administration against the ethnic minorities in China, especially the Uyghurs. On Sunday, American activists residing on the US west coast gathered around to stage protests outside the Chinese Consulate in the US. According to ANI, the protests in the US were conducted to condemn the Chinese administration over numerous Human rights abuses against ethnic minority groups in China.

The states where the protests were staged on Saturday include Seattle, Washington, and Portland Oregon. The protests were held on Human Rights Day and the protestors powered through heavy rainfalls, high winds, and cold to raise their voice for the Tibetan and Uyghur communities that are being ostracised in China. Several protestors went down to the Chinese Consulate in San Fransisco to express their discontent with the Xi Jinping administration. This was not the first time an International Chinese Consulate witnessed protests at their doorsteps. On Friday, Uyghur activists of Turkey and several other Turkish activists staged a protest outside the Chinese Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. They protested over the atrocities faced by the Uyghurs in China.

Protestors in the US held a blank paper just like the protestors of anti-lockdown protests in China

Protestors from different US cities also managed to pay an ode to the anti-lockdown protests held in China. In the US protests, citizens held blank sheets of paper and stood outside in torrential weather. The blank sheet of paper became a symbol of the anti-lockdown protests in China, the protestors from different cities of China took inspiration from the Hong Kong protests that happened earlier. The Blank sheet of paper symbolises all the criticisms and dissent against the Chinese administration that gets wiped off due to the draconian censor laws well established in China.

According to ANI, Highway I-5 in Seattle and in Downtown Portland was the site of some of the protests. This was the first instance of the anti-china protests that were held in both Seattle and Portland. China’s recent crackdown on the rare instance of protest and the human rights abuse of ethnic minorities have grabbed the attention of people all around the world. On Friday, it was reported that the US Department of Treasury has imposed sanctions against 2 Chinese officials over serious human rights abuses in Tibet Autonomous Region. The two Chinese officers include Wu Yingjie and Zhang Hongbo who are facing the brunt of the sanctions. The US has time and again condemned the Chinese administrations over human rights abuse and has been an avid supporter of the recent anti-lockdown protests that were staged in multiple cities in China.