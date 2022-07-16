In US, Rare Orange Lobster Rescued By Restaurant Staff In Florida

In what can be termed a unique scenario, the staff of Red Lobster restaurant in Florida saved a lobster instead of cooking it and went on to name it Cheddar, after the restaurant's famed Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Adding to the oddity, the reason behind the restaurant staff's kind gestures was the bright orange colour of the lobster.

The restaurant staff were carrying out their routine activities and while opening their shipment of live lobsters, they came across something unusual. One of the crustaceans in the box stood different from the others due to its colour. Since most lobster shells feature a brownish-green colour, the staff was shocked to see the standalone lobster which had a vividly orange-coloured shell.

What's so shocking?

As mentioned earlier, lobsters in bright orange colours can be termed unique as they normally come with typical brownish colours. Lobsters are usually dull in colour which is why it is rare to find a bright orange lobster. The unusual colouring of the species makes them very attractive to predators in the wild.

Therefore, soon after the staff of the Florida restaurant saved Cheddar, the orange lobster, he was transferred to Ripley's Aquarium in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, its forver home now.

Two employees of the Ripley's Aquarium came to pick Cheddar from Florida. Posting the video of the same on Twitter, the Aquarium tweeted, "There was something obviously very different about one of the lobsters that was shipped to a Red Lobster restaurant in Hollywood, Florida. Turns out, it was a rare one-in-30 million orange colored lobster!"

There was something obviously very different about one of the lobsters that was shipped to a @RedLobster restaurant in Hollywood, Florida. Turns out, it was a rare one-in-30 million orange colored lobster! Read more here: https://t.co/en3Ed4h7JQ pic.twitter.com/Pzzpb7yoNP — Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach (@RipleysAquaMB) July 12, 2022

Red Lobster manager Mario Roque, who worked to lead the rescue of Cheddar was quoted by the Ripleys as saying, “Sometimes ordinary miracles happen, and Cheddar is one of them. A group of incredible people helped us make this possible. We are so honored to have been able to save Cheddar and find her a good home.”

“We are incredibly proud of Mario and the team for recognising what a special and rare creature Cheddar is and for working relentlessly to find someone to rescue her,” Nicole Bott, Senior Director, Communications at Red Lobster was quoted by Ripleys.