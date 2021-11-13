In US, Republican Senators Warn To Withhold Support On Any Omnibus Spending Bill: Reports

Five Republican senators in the US said that they will vote against any omnibus spending bill because it fails to adequately fund border security, citing a lack of funding for the southern border wall in particular, according to Fox News. With more than 1.7 million migrant encounters in FY 2021 and more than 192,000 migrant encounters in September, the United States is in the midst of a dramatic and ongoing crisis at the southern border. The construction of the Mexican wall along the southern border was a key point of former President Trump's campaign, while Joe Biden promised that "not another foot" would be built during his presidency.

Senators Mike Braun, R-Indiana; Marco Rubio, R-Florida; Mike Lee (R-Utah), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyoming), and Ted Cruz (R-Texas), say funding proposals released by the Senate Appropriations Committee failed to provide America's border agents with the proper security infrastructure necessary to defend America's southern border from the continued crisis of unrestrained illegal migration in a letter to fellow senators to be sent on Monday, November 15, according to Fox News.

In a letter obtained exclusively by Fox News, they write, "the failure to provide sufficient resources is a continuation of the Biden-Harris Administration’s inability and unwillingness to acknowledge the humanitarian and national security risks created by its open-border policies. We write to indicate that we will withhold support of any negotiated Fiscal Year 2022 omnibus funding agreement that fails to appropriately fund our nation’s border security."

Republicans pointed to Trump-era policies being reversed

Five Republicans point out that border wall funding was also left out of Democratic appropriation bills. The Department of Homeland Security appropriations bill shifts $1.9 billion in wall funding elsewhere. As a result, even in the face of the southern border crisis, the bill allocates $14.5 billion in funding for Customs and Border Protection, down from more than half a billion dollars in the FY 2021 request. While the Biden administration has blamed root causes such as poverty and violence in Central America, Republicans have pointed to Trump-era policies being reversed, such as Biden's decision to halt border wall construction, which totalled more than 450 miles during Trump's presidency.

On his first day in office, Biden issued a memo prohibiting the construction of border barriers. Earlier in October, Texas and Missouri had joined a slew of lawsuits filed by Republican states against the Biden administration, accusing it of acting illegally by halting the use of funds appropriated by Congress and halting wall construction, Forbes reported. Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush sued the federal government in July for halting construction of the wall state, and Arizona filed a lawsuit accusing Biden of failing to consider environmental effects before ordering construction to halt in April. (Environmental groups have argued that building a border wall would be harmful to the environment).

