In US, Texas Scientists Develop Cheaper And Patent-free New COVID Vaccine: Report

Texas scientists are developing a new COVID-19 vaccine using a decades-old conventional method that will reduce the cost of production and distribution. It is also expected to be more accessible in nations hardest hit by the pandemic and where new variants are more likely to emerge because of poor vaccination rates. Since 2011, a team - led by Dr Peter Hotez and Dr Maria Bottazzi - has been developing vaccine prototypes for Sars and Mers at the Texas Children's Hospital Center for Vaccine Development in the United States. The team reconstructed it to develop the new COVID vaccine which is named Corbevax or "the world's COVID-19 vaccine," The Guardian reported.

Despite the fact that more than 60 other vaccines are being developed using the same technology, Dr Bottazzi claimed that their vaccine is unique as it will not be patented, allowing anyone with the ability to manufacture it. "Anyone who can manufacture hepatitis B vaccines or produce microbial-based proteins like bacteria or yeast can replicate our vaccine," she said as per the British news outlet. As per the report, patent disputes concerning mRNA vaccines have erupted recently. Moderna and the National Institutes of Health are fighting over who gets credit for certain discoveries that led to the COVID-19 vaccine, which has been given to over 73 million people in the US. Moderna might be required to pay more than $1 billion if it is found to have infringed on the federal government's patent.

Activists ask Pfizer, Moderna to share their vaccine-making technology

Meanwhile, activists have called on Pfizer and Moderna to share their vaccine-making technology, including taking the dispute to the World Trade Organization. According to the World Health Organization, low-income nations with few vaccine research and production capabilities have immunised only one out of every nine individuals. In the United States, 67% of the population has been fully vaccinated, and more than one-third has received a third vaccine dose, the report stated.

Corbevax said to be 90% effective against the original COVID-19 strain

It should be mentioned here that Corbevax's clinical trial data has not been released yet owing to resource constraints. However, Texas Children's Hospital claimed the vaccine was over 90% effective against the original COVID-19 strain. Meanwhile, it is approximately 80% effective against the Delta variant, and its efficacy against the Omicron is still being studied, according to the facility. The Corbevax vaccine is based on recombinant protein sub-unit technology, which involves implanting a fragment of COVID-19's spike protein into yeast cells. The vital protein is subsequently copied by yeast cells and introduced to the immune system, as per The Guardian.

Image: Pixabay/Representative