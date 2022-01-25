In US, Texas Woman Offers $500,000 To Buy Another Shopper's Baby At Walmart: Report

A woman in Texas, United States has been arrested after she allegedly tried to purchase another woman's child for $500,000 at a Walmart store. The incident happened when both the females were in the self-checkout line in the Walmart store in the city of Crockett, NBC News reported. As per the police records, Rebecca Lanette Taylor, 49 of Crockett, was detained on January 18 and she has been charged with the sale or purchase of a child.

Reportedly, Rebecca Lanette Taylor attempted to purchase the child of the woman who had her baby in a car seat and one-year-old son in a shopping cart at the self-checkout line in the Walmart store on January 13. The 49-year-old woman allegedly told the woman about her son's blonde hair and blue eyes and asked her about the amount in which she could "purchase" her baby. The mother of the child took it as a joke and laughed at this comment, as per the NBC News report. However, Rebecca Lanette Taylor did not stop there and told the mother of the baby that she was having $250,000 in the car and she would pay the amount for the little boy. The mother of the child told Taylor that she could not purchase her baby and even advised her to stay away from her son.

As per the affidavit, Taylor thought the baby boy to be a "perfect fit" and she wanted to purchase the baby for a long time. The mother of the baby informed police that Taylor was present with another woman, who tried to inquire about the child's name, as per the NBC News report. The mother waited for the woman to leave the store, however, Taylor in the parking area started to shout at the mother saying that she was ready to pay $500,000 in cash for the baby. The mother left the place and informed the police about the incident. The police officials watched CCTV footage and it confirmed the statement of the mother. As per prison records, Rebecca Lanette Taylor has been bonded out of Houston County Jail.

(Image: Pixabay/Representative)