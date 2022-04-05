US Writer Accused Of Killing Spouse On Trial; Once Wrote 'How To Murder Your Husband'

The trial of a romance writer who once wrote an essay entitled “How to Murder Your husband” has started on Monday, April 4. Nancy Crampton-Brophy has been accused of murdering her husband Daniel Brophy, OregonLive reported. She continues to remain in police custody after she was arrested on September 5 in 2018.

The teams of prosecutors and defence attorneys began presenting opening statements for the trial of Nancy Crampton-Brophy in Multnomah County Circuit Court which began on Monday. Nancy Crampton-Brophy is accused of shooting her husband Daniel Brophy who was a chef. Daniel Brophy was found injured by gunfire at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Southwest Portland on the morning of June 2, 2018, and later died at the scene, as per the news report. According to the prosecutor, Daniel Brophy was the only person inside the culinary school at the time of death and it had no security cameras. Multnomah County Senior Deputy District Attorney Shawn Overstreet has informed the jury that Nancy Crampton-Brophy had murdered her husband due to greed and a $1.4 million insurance policy.

Traffic cameras showed Crampton Brophy's minivan on streets: Prosecutor

Shawn Overstreet told the jury that she had worked as per plan and the woman allegedly followed her husband to work and shot him in the back. She then fired at him again as he lay on the floor in the classroom. According to Overstreet, traffic cameras had shown Crampton Brophy's minivan on the city streets near the institute close to the time of the shooting. Contrary to Multnomah County Senior Deputy District Attorney Shawn's claim, Lead defence attorney Lisa Maxfield stated that the finances of the novelist Nancy Crampton-Brophy had deteriorated since the killing of her husband, according to OregonLive report. Maxfield revealed that Nancy Crampton-Brophy was not listed on the deed of the couple's home and grief of her husband's death had stopped her from returning to her workplace.

Image: AP