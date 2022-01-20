In US, Two Marines Killed, 17 Injured After Military Truck Turns Turtle In North Carolina

In a tragic incident, at least two US Marines were killed and as many as 17 others sustained injuries when the truck they were traveling in crashed near their base in North Carolina on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference, the State Highway Patrol Lt. Devin Rich stated that the 7-ton military truck was making a right turn onto a highway when it lost control and overturned. He further stated that the vehicle appeared to be running a bit too fast for the turn, the Associated Press (AP) reported. The highway patrol further stated that another military vehicle behind the truck was unable to stop in time and run over one of the ejected people.

As per the report, It was not clear whether the person hit by the second truck was one of the two Marines killed on the route about 12 kilometres from Camp Lejeune. The report further stated that all the Marines were active service personnel and belonged to the 2nd Marine Logistics Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force. The Group was based out of Lejeune. The overturned military truck was identified as a medium tactical vehicle replacement, which was mainly used for troop and equipment transportation.

2 of the injured Marines critical

As per the statement released by Marines, 15 of the injured personnel were sent to the base hospital and the other two were flown by helicopter to a Wilmington hospital where they were said to be in severe condition. "The names of the deceased were being withheld until 24 hours after the notification of next of kin, and the names of the injured were being withheld in accordance with privacy regulations," the statement said as per the AP. According to the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs, Camp Lejeune is a combat-readiness training facility. It is the largest Marine Corps installation on the East Coast, with 153,439 acres and 14 miles of Atlantic Ocean shoreline, as per USA Today.

3 teenagers killed in a car accident in California

In a separate incident, at least three teenagers lost their lives when the car they were travelling in collided with a fence and rolled over on an embankment in Southern California. As per the California Highway Patrol, the incident took place on Tuesday, January 18, near an intersection in Pasadena. They further stated that the 17-year-old driver and 16-year-old passenger died at the spot, whereas, another teenager succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

(With inputs from AP)