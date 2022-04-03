In US, Woman Takes On Attacking Pit Bull To Save Her Pet Dog From Being Mauled

A woman from Ohio recently took a bold step to take on a pit bull that was attacking her pet dog after she felt she had no other option left despite trying to pry the pit bull’s grip loose and use her body to shield her pet from the attack. The unusual situation unfolded last Monday when 52-year-old Jennifer Love let her two dogs out in the backyard of her residence in Newton Township before leaving to work, reported Fox8.

However, later in the day, Jennifer was terrified to discover that her 12-year-old Eskimo Pomeranian mix named Kevin was being mauled by a pit bull that broke loose from a tether it was tied to a couple of blocks away. Jennifer told FOX8, "I was thinking ‘no, I’m not going to let this happen, you can’t kill my dog, not in front of me, I’m not going to let that happen'." Love further added that she tried to get the situation under control, but it was to no avail. “She just kept coming back and back and back, relentlessly."

How did the woman save her dog?

However, after giving up on several attempts to rescue her dog, Jennifer said that she got exhausted, and then thought about what she learned in a self-defence class. “You do whatever you can, you gouge them in the eyes, you bite them, whatever. The ear was close and I bit her in the ear as hard as I could,” she said. “It was a life or death situation at that point. I was losing, I was losing and the dog was dying", she further added.

She also stated that a couple of her teeth were ripped out when she bit the dog’s ear, but it created enough of a distraction that allowed a neighbour to pull the attacking dog off of Love and her pet. “I just picked my dog up and ran to the car and my other neighbour was outside. She had heard me screaming and she helped me get the dog to the vet,” she added, reported FOX8.

Meanwhile, The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office says the owner of the pit bull, 42-year-old William Dempsey, is being held accountable for the attack. He is now facing a charge of improperly fettering the dog. The pit bull was taken by animal control officers and is now being held for rabies observation. As Love and her dog recover from their wounds at home, she said she has not given her actions on Monday morning a second thought. “I’m just glad he’s alive, you know? He’s a good dog,” she said, reported FOX8.

