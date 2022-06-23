In US, Women Entrepreneurs Significantly Increased Amid COVID Outbreak: Report

The latest survey revealed that women in the United States made up about half of 2021's new entrepreneurs, which is significantly higher than 28% in 2019. As per Gusto, a payroll and human resource management company, the proportion of new Black company owners tripled to 9%. The findings of the survey have confirmed similar results in a separate study by web hosting provider GoDaddy Inc company.

According to a Bloomberg report, childcare duties are one of the causes of the rise in women entrepreneurs. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the ongoing disruptions of schools and daycare centres have forced a number of parents, mostly women, to start their own businesses out of compulsion. As per the Gusto survey, over a quarter of female business owners who had school-aged children revealed that they had started their firm as a result of having more child-care responsibilities.

Apart from this, according to the Census Bureau, a record number of 5.4 million new enterprises were established in the US last year, demonstrating the boom in business formation that occurred in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic has persisted. Even though millions of employees lost their employment in the early days, some of the entrepreneurship during the COVID-19 outbreak was created out of need, but today's company owners are more likely to be driven by greater chances, Bloomberg reported.

The Gusto survey revealed that more Black participants than White and Hispanic respondents have started a company to increase their financial security. As per the survey's conclusion, many employees are "placing a premium on the flexibility and autonomy afforded by self-employment, and they are quitting paid employment in favor of entrepreneurship.”

'A recession was not inevitable': Joe Biden

Meanwhile, following a rough two years that included the Coronavirus outbreak, economic instability, and now skyrocketing fuel costs that are crushing family budgets, US President Joe Biden stated on June 16 that the American people are "really, really down." However, he emphasised that a recession was "not inevitable" and expressed optimism about instilling more confidence in the nation.

During an interview with The Associated Press, the president focused on the weakened economy he inherited and the psychological damage left behind by a pandemic that altered people's sense of identity. He ridiculed at Republican Legislators' assertions that the COVID-19 aid package was entirely to blame for inflation hitting a 40-year high and dubbed their allegation "bizarre."

Biden highlighted the economists' concerns that battling inflation may push the US into a recession. He asserted, “First of all, it’s not inevitable,” Associated Press reported. “Secondly, we’re in a stronger position than any nation in the world to overcome this inflation,” he added. The 3.6% unemployment rate and America's relative strength in the globe, according to the president, give cause for hope.

