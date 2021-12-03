In US, WWII Veteran To Be Awarded 'French Legion Of Honor' On His 105th Birthday

A World War II veteran from Alabama, United States, who survived COVID-19 last year will be adorned with the French Legion of Honor for his service. He will be honoured on Friday, on the occasion of his 105th birthday. According to a statement from the French consulate in Atlanta, Major Wooten will receive France's highest honour during a combined medal ceremony and birthday party in Huntsville. Major Wooten repaired bomb-damaged trains in France as an Army private during World War II.

“The Legion of Honor is bestowed upon French citizens as well as foreign nationals who have served France or the ideals it upholds, including individuals who have contributed to the country professionally, as well as veterans such as the Americans who risked their lives during World War II fighting on French soil,” the consulate announcement said as reported by the Associated Press (AP). Vincent Hommeril, the French consul general in Atlanta, will present Wooten with the medal. The award was approved by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Wooten was drafted in 1943 and arrived in France a year later, one of four brothers serving at the same time during WWII. According to a synopsis of his service, he served in Le Mans before being assigned to work at a railroad station in Paris. Following the war, Wooten went home in 1946 and worked at US Steel in Birmingham. In November 2020, he tested positive for COVID-19 after his daughter contracted the virus, but he recovered in time to celebrate his 104th birthday at home.

Bill introduced to compensate descendants of Black WWII servicemen

Last month, a group of US lawmakers introduced a bill in order to compensate the families of Black military soldiers who fought for the country during World War II but were rejected or barred from taking full advantage of benefits when they returned home. The proposed bill would help surviving spouses and all living descendants of Black WWII servicemen who were denied the opportunity to acquire wealth and other facilities through the GI Bill. Those benefits have been available to millions of veterans returning to civilian life since 1944. However, many Black WWII veterans received significantly less money for acquiring a house or pursuing their schooling as a result of racism and discrimination.

(With AP inputs)

Image: AP