In USA's Hawaii, Man Urinates On Kilauea Volcano Eruption Site, Angering Locals

Public in Hawaii are fuming after a photo of a man urinating at the Kilauea volcano eruption site surfaced, with many of them calling for the need for cultural education. The incident took place on Saturday when the 'influencer' was tagged in the photo on an account which has since been deactivated. It’s unclear whether the individual was a tourist or a resident.

Defending the backlash, Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, a Native Hawaiian activist, told Hawaii News Now that Halemaʻumaʻu Crater, located at the summit of the volcano on the southern shore of Hawaii’s Big Island, is a site of great significance to Hawaiians. She said she was not surprised by how livid people are after seeing the photo.

“Many foreigners do not understand how we kanaka feel about our relationship to the places and spaces here in the islands that we live in,” said Wong-Kalu.

The Hawaii Volcanoes National Park said in a statement that they’re disappointed by the post. According to the news outlet, the statement read, “Not only does this seem to depict the improper disposal of human waste in a developed area, which is in violation of Title 36 of the Code of Federal Regulations, but it also demonstrates a lack of understanding and disregard for the cultural significance of Kilauea.” The authorities said public restrooms are available 24 hours in the park.

“I would ask for our kanaka and kamaaina alike and for other foreigners who may live here, please let us consider what kind of Hawaii we create and what kind of Hawaii we endorse in terms of the things that we do and don’t do in our home,” told Wong-Kalu to the news outlet. “We all have a responsibility, so let’s all do better.”

Another incident in November

A Big Island, Hawaii man publicly apologised in November after starting an uproar for posting a video of himself urinating on Mauna Kea. After a torrent of criticism, he told Hawaii News Now he learned a valuable lesson and now wants to work to help educate others. Travis Upright gave permission to share a video he recorded, asking for forgiveness. “I never meant to hurt anyone. I never meant to create so much harm but that’s no excuse. It still happened and I’m sorry,” said Upright, reported Hawaii News Now.