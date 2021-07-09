In Viral Video, Dad Juggles Between Baby And Ball At Baseball Game; Netizens React Sharply

A Twitter user named Jason Calacanis posted a video of a man at a baseball game who managed to catch the baseball while holding a baby. As the clip went viral, netizens were in awe as the mna managed to not spill either the milk bottle or the beer bottle he was holding. The clip is from the baseball game in Phoenix, Arizona between the Diamondbacks and Giants.

Jason shared the video with the caption, “Wait, did I just see this guy a) drop his baby, b) catch the ball, C) catch the falling baby, & D) not spill his beer?! Grasshopper! That’s some Jedi/Kung Fu dad ish!” The video was not only all over Twitter, but also went viral on Instagram and Facebook within a short time. The original video on Jason’s account has already more than 11 million views.

Watch the video here:

Wait, did I just see this guy a) drop his baby, b) catch the ball, C) catch the falling baby, & D) not spill his beer?! Grasshopper! That’s some Jedi/Kung Fu dad ish! pic.twitter.com/IKUuKDAiB6 — jason@calacanis.com (@Jason) July 5, 2021

How did people react?

Many people reacted positively, but a large section of the viewers reacted by saying that it was an example of bad parenting and could have seriously damaged his daughter. The comments and the quoted tweets varied from, "Superman Dad" to "Proud and disappointed at the same time." Others called him a "great multitasker," while one user shared an article of an accident from another game, where the ball hit a baby and it permanently damaged the toddler's brain.

Even the baby received a lot of praise for replicating her father's willpower and holding onto the bottle.

The baby has his genes and held on to her bottle too! — OMGdomains.com (@EndGame00) July 5, 2021

For many other people, it was hard to believe that this was the only time he has done something that was this iconic and superhuman.