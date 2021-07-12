'Incredible & Life Changing': Sirisha Bandla On Virgin Galactic's Historic Voyage To Space

Indian-American astronaut Sirisha Bandla who joined Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson in the company’s first fully crewed spaceflight on July 11 called it an “incredible” and a “life-changing” experience to watch the Earth from space. While she has now become only the third Indian woman to travel to space and the fifth Indian national to achieve the feat, Bandla hopes that the price for space travel eventually plunges in the future. Branson hailed spaceflight as making space “more accessible” as tourists expected to pay $250,000 for a spaceflight on Virgin Galactic including four minutes of zero gravity.

In an interview with NBC News, Bandla relayed the emotional moment when she joined Virgin Galactic in 2015. The Virgin Galactic vessel reached a peak altitude of around 53 miles (85 kilometres) which is beyond the boundary of space set by the United States allowing all six passengers including Branson to experience weightlessness and admire the Earth’s curvature. Even though the company was prepared for any unprecedented situations, the trip preceded as planned. The touchdown occurred around 9:40 AM Mountain Time (1540 GMT) nearly an hour after take-off.

Bandla said, “I am kind of still up there but it's so glad to be here. I was trying to think about a better word than incredible but that is the only word that can come to my mind... Seeing the view of Earth is so life-changing but also the boost the rocket motor kicking in. The whole trip to space and back is just amazing.”

“I have been dreaming of going to space since I was young and literally it is a dream come true...I have wanted to be an astronaut but I wasn't able to go in the traditional National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) role and I took a very unconventional way to go to space and I do believe that a lot of people are going to be able to experience this and that's why we are here," she said.

Branson carries Bandla on shoulders after the mission

Meanwhile, Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson on July 11 carried Indian-American crew member Sirisha Bandla on his shoulders while celebrating the historic spaceflight of his company’s vessel to the edge of space. On Sunday, Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity blasted off from New Mexico finishing the first successful fully crewed mission including Branson and Bandla. The Indian-American’s role was that of a researcher experience. As Branson hailed the mission as his dream of 17 years being completed, he celebrated the moment by inspiring words and also by carrying Bandla on his shoulders as smiles beamed across the area.

