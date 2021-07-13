Incredible Video Shows US Lakes Being 'restocked' With Live Fish Dropped From Plane; Watch

Utah, a state in the US is well-known for its outstanding trout fishing in high mountain lakes. However, re-population is required to maintain these distant lakes open for fishing all year. Earlier, metal milk can were used for transporting the fish by horse to remote bodies of water. But now the state has come up with an alternative known as "extreme fish stocking," which is as extreme as it sounds.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has shared interesting footage where the fish were dropped from the plane in a plume of water. Thousands of tiny fish, known as fingerlings, were loaded onto the plane and dropped into more than 200 lakes across the country.

The fish doesn't get hurt because of their size

The plane can carry up to 35,000 fish and can drop them in a single flight. The fish 'flutter down slowly' into the water because of their size, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, so even though it seems cruel, the tiny fish aren't hurt in the process. Because it's difficult to sustain the animals' oxygen levels in crowded tanks over extended distances, wildlife experts say airborne dumping is a more effective technique of stocking fish than ground transport.

Fish are most commonly carried using a vehicle equipped with massive holding tanks that pull up to a lake or stream, 'attaches a pipe to the tank outlet, opens a chute, and the fish drop right into the water,' according to a blog post by DWR biologist Matt McKell. These lakes, however, are too far away to be reached by vehicle, according to McKell.

Fish are also brought to isolated locations on foot with buckets or a backpack, or by four-wheeler, depending on the area and the quality of roads or trails. McKell remembers packing water and fish into a backpack lined with a heavy-duty trash bag in 2015, trekking up a canyon, and then releasing the fingerlings into a stream.

Utah's lakes are stocked with hybrid trouts

Utah's remote alpine lakes are now stocked with hybrid trout dubbed splake (Salvelinus fontinalis) and Arctic grayling trout utilising this mind-boggling process. The fish are sterilised before being released into the wild to avoid interfering with the population of native species.

Image- @UtahDWR/Facebook