Independence Day Parade On 4th Of July In US Erupts In Chaos After Shooting In Illinois

Independence Day parade on 4th of July in the US erupted in chaos after shooting was reported in north of Chicago in Highland Park, Illinois, Lake County Sheriff's Office informed on Twitter. Sounds of gunshots resonated in the crowd shortly after the parade started at 10 a.m. local time. It is being reported that multiple people have been shot dead at the scene and bodies were laden on the sidewalk in pool of blood as the police responded to the incident and talked to people in Highland Park, Ill.

We are assisting Highland Park Police with a shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route. STAY OUT OF THE AREA - allow law-enforcement and first responders to do their work. pic.twitter.com/PTut6CGZAe — Lake County Sheriff (@LakeCoILSheriff) July 4, 2022

The authorities at the Highland Park scrambled to cancel the Independence Day event and urged the people to avoid the area, according to press reports. Nearby Deerfield canceled its festivities as a result of the shooting.

Today a shooter struck in Highland Park during the Independence Day parade. My campaign team and I were gathering at the start of the parade when the shooting started. My team and I are safe and secure. We are monitoring the situation closely and in touch with the Mayor. — Brad Schneider (@Schneider4IL10) July 4, 2022

Hearing of loss of life and others injured. My condolences to the family and loved ones; my prayers for the injured and for my community; and my commitment to do everything I can to make our children, our towns, our nation safer. Enough is enough! — Brad Schneider (@Schneider4IL10) July 4, 2022

US Rep. Brad Schneider (D) informed online that he is at the scene and expressed “condolences to the family and loved ones” of those who may have been shot. A A law enforcement source that was in the area told Fox 32 reporters that at least one person is fatally shot and there are multiple others who have been wounded. The shooting started just barely 10 minutes after the parade began. As the shots were fired, the crowd ran looking for cover. Chicago Sun-Times is rpeorting that there are blankets on the road covering three bloodied bodies, and five people were critically wounded near parade’s reviewing stand and would be taken to the hospital. "Everybody disperse, please. It is not safe to be here,” the law enforcement authorities were heard shouting at people.

"People started saying `There's a shooter, there's a shooter, there a shooter,"' Glickman told the Associated Press. "So we just ran. We just ran. It's like mass chaos down there,” an eye witness told Fox 32. "I'm so freaked out," she said. "It's just so sad,” another person attending the parade said.

The 4th of July celebration was scheduled on route of Central Street in downtown Highland Park, and as the shooter opened fire, people ran overturning the chairs, rushing the strollers and blankets. Policemen were spotted patrolling the area with rifles. Fire vehicles were responding at the scene.