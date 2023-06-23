Last Updated:

India, America Fighting Terrorism, Radicalism Together, Says PM Modi At Joint Presser

During the address, PM Modi exuded confidence on India's partnership with the US and said a new chapter has been unveiled with the decisions that were taken.

US News
 
| Written By
Abheet Sajwan
PM Modi says India, US will fight terrorism together

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a joint press conference with Joe Biden | Image: ANI


Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden at the White House said both India and US are moving ahead together to fight terrorism and radicalism. "In the battle against terrorism and radicalism, India and America are moving forward shoulder to shoulder. We are convinced that to battle cross-border terrorism, concrete steps are required," he said. 

This comes after both leaders held one-on-one talks in the Oval Office. A lot of issues of mutual and global interest were discussed, with an aim to further boost the Indo-US strategic relations in areas like defence, space, clean energy, and critical technologies.

READ | When I visited US as a common citizen: PM Modi rewinds in speech at White House

A new chapter in India-US relations

During the address, PM Modi said a new chapter has begun in India-US relations. "Today holds special importance in the history of India-US relations. With the discussions and important decisions taken today, a new chapter has been added to our comprehensive global strategic partnership. This has given a new direction and new energy," he said

READ | Surat adds its glitter to lab-grown diamond gifted by PM Modi to US First Lady

Talking about free speech in India, PM Modi said democracy is in the country's DNA and there is no question of discrimination based on caste, creed, or religion.

"We are a democracy...India and America both have democracy in our DNA. Democracy is in our spirit and we live it and it's written in our Constitution...So no question of discrimination on the grounds of caste, creed, or religion arises. That is why, India believes in sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayaas and walks ahead with it...," he said.

READ | PM Modi's first Washington visit in 1993, when he saw the White House from outside

India a green hydrogen hub: PM Modi

PM Modi also emphasised the global commitments made by the country and said, "India doesn't work only for itself. We also take global initiatives. Among all the G20 nations, the promise that was made in Paris, only India has fulfilled it. We are working towards making India a green hydrogen hub."

READ | Sky no limit in India-US relations: PM Modi announces new consulate in Seattle

India, US collaborating again to deliver progress across world: US President Biden

During the joint address, US President Joe Biden also listed how India and US are collaborating for the betterment of both the countries as well as the world.

He said, "With this visit, we are demonstrating once more how India and US are collaborating to deliver progress across the world. From designing new ways to diagnose cancer and diabetes to collaborating on the international space centre and treat illnesses like cancer and diabetes to collaborating on human spaceflight, including sending an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station in 2024 to accelerating the global clean energy transition and tackling the climate crisis we face, to harnessing our shared expertise on critical and emerging technologies like quantum computing and artificial intelligence to ensuring they are not used as tools of misinformation and oppression."

READ | India lives and breathes democracy, no question of discrimination: PM Modi at White House
First Published:
COMMENT