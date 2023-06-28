'India And US As Major Defence Partners Can Secure The World,' Says Eric Garcetti

India and United States have to come together to get their Air Force and Navies as major defense partners to secure the world, said the US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti. The US Ambassador was speaking at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi on the topic "Peace, Prosperity, Planet, People: A New Chapter for US-India Relations" organised by the Asia Society India Centre.

Eric Garcetti took charge as the US Ambassador to India in May 2023. In his first major policy address since taking over as the Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti highlighted the bond between India and the US. He was also interacting with C. Rajamohan in a fireside chat.

'Bulwark against might is right'

Garcetti said that India and the US can be a bulwark against the 'might means right' mentality, referring to China's hegemony and belligerence. He also said that United States and India produce better results when they work together - for peace, prosperity, planet and ultimately for the people of the world.

India-US military exercises

Ambassador Garcetti said that India conducts more military exercises with US than any other country. Both countries are also part of the QUAD alliance with Japan and Australia. Navies of India, US, Australia and Japan also conduct the Malabar exercise. The advanced Malabar 2023 exercises will be conducted off Australia's east coast from August 11 to 22 this year. The four navies will be practising interoperability, sea deterrence, and sea denial in order to ensure freedom of navigation.

On PM Modi's recent state visit to US

Ambassador Garcetti called PM Modi's first official state visit to the US "remarkable" and said it was "history being made". He said the Indian PM's visit crystallised that the partnership is accelerating at a breathtaking speed and having an undeniable impact.