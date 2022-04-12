India & US Cooperating To Bring More Food To Global Markets & WFP, Says Antony Blinken

Post the India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue on Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the United States and India are cooperating for delivering more food to the world market and further making more fertiliser amid the shortages due to the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Blinken, who was addressing a joint press conference with EAM Dr S Jaishankar and Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, said that both India and US are working together to bring more food to the world markets and as well as to the World Food Program (WFP). Stressing that the United States is focused on securing more funding for the WFP and the UN Food and Agricultural Organisation, he said it will also look to produce more fertilizers for helping others sustain crop fields in the future.

Concluded a productive and substantive 2+2 Ministerial Meeting.



Discussed contemporary challenges and issues in an open and constructive manner. Resolved that our strategic partnership would continue to grow and play a greater role in shaping the direction of world affairs. pic.twitter.com/dO9GwvzAI6 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 12, 2022

Meanwhile, as the Russia-Ukraine war continues for more than a month now, the WFP issued a warning that the Russian invasion would lead to rising food prices and exacerbating hunger across the world due to disrupted supply chains and further due to derailed crop production. Notably, prices are already spiraling at an unprecedented speed causing difficulties for people on a large scale. Also, regions such as Africa and the Middle East are likely to suffer the most as they are dependent on inexpensive grain exports.

US Secretary of State lauds India's support to Ukraine

Speaking on India's support to Ukraine amid the ongoing Rusian invasion, Blinken noted the significant humanitarian aid that India has been extending to the people of Ukraine. He even highlighted that India made a "strong" statement on the killings of civilians in Ukraine.

"India has to make its own choice about how it approaches the challenge. We, as a general proposition, consulting with all our allies and allies partners on the consequences of the war carried out by Russian President Putin. It is important that all countries, especially those with leverage, press Putin to end the war. And democracies must stand together and speak with one voice to defend the values that we share", he said.

The US State Secretary even pointed out that India-Russia relationship has developed over decades, at a time when the United States was not able to be a partner to India. "Times have changed. Today, we are able and willing to be partner of choice with India across every realm."

Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar