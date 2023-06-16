'India & US Need A Stronger Relationship': US Congressman Awaits PM Modi's Visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States this month, America asserted that the relationship with India needs to be stronger than before citing the best interest of both nations. Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar said that Washington is looking forward to hosting the Indian Prime Minister with the agenda of strengthening and collaborating on a number of issues between both nations. Prime Minister Modi will embark on an official state visit to the United States on June 21 to June 24.

3 things you need to know:

The US asserted that its shares a 'most consequential' partnership with India.

Prime Minister Modi during his US visit will be hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a state dinner at the White House.

PM Modi will be the first Indian PM to address the US Congress twice.

Need a stronger US-India relationship: Indian-American Congressman

In the video message shared on the Twitter account of the Indian Embassy, the US Congressman expressed his delight over the state visit of PM Modi and called for strong ties between the two nations. "We need a strong US-India relationship, stronger than what it has been historically. It is in the best interest of the two countries to collaborate on various fronts like- Commerce, Education, Manufacturing and a whole lot of other issues. I look forward to the Prime Minister's visit and stronger US-India ties," he added.

Thanedar also announced plans to form a ‘Hindu Caucus’ in the US Congress with an aim to bring like-minded lawmakers under one umbrella in order to ensure that there is no hate and bigotry against Hindus in the country.

US Department of State official spokesperson Matthew Miller while addressing a press briefing stated that India is one of America's "most consequential relationships" and both nations work closely on the most vital priorities. "India plays a crucial role in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific that is connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient," he said.

PM Modi first Indian to address US Congress twice

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday accepted the invitation to address a joint meeting of the US Congress later in June. The address is being termed as historic as he will become the first Indian Prime Minister to do this twice. Globally, Prime Minister Modi is second only to Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, who has addressed the US Congress three times.

PM Modi stated that India is proud of its Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the US that is built upon the foundation of shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties and an unwavering commitment to global peace and prosperity. He made the remarks in a tweet while expressing his gratitude to the House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries for the invitation.

PM Modi will also address the chairman and CEOs of top US companies at John F Kennedy Centre in Washington.