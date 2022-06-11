'India & US Tackling Some Of World's Most Pressing Challenges,' Says US Chargè D'Affaires

At an event organised to celebrate the 246th American Independence Day, US Chargè D'Affaires Patricia Lacina on June 10 spoke about the newly formed maritime initiative for the Indo-Pacific zone and how it will contribute to maintaining peace and stability in the zone. Notably, the Quad leaders had created the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA) during a meeting in Tokyo last month, with the primary goal of monitoring regional seas in the face of China's increased muscle-flexing in the region. During the event, Lacina also spoke about India-US relations and stated that India and US together have been working on some of the world's most pressing challenges, right from Climate crisis to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The US diplomat said, "Along with our Quad partners, the United States and India will collaborate closely in the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA) which will make a vital contribution to the peace, stability, and prosperity so important to the greater good of the Indo-Pacific community."

India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra was present at the event and agreed to the viewpoints of the US Chargè D'Affaires. Foreign Secretary Kwatra added that the diplomatic relations between India and the USA have changed in recent decades and spoke about how close ties is beneficial for the region and the world. Kwatra said that the global comprehensive strategic partnership "currently spans pretty much 360-degree engagement". The Foreign Secretary further added, "Deep-rooted collaboration between our two nations has been a source of stability and prosperity" in the region and throughout the world.

US diplomat speaks about Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF)

Furthermore, US Chargè D'Affaires Lacina said that the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), which is led by the United States, presents a "transformative new vision" for economies throughout the region and will ensure that open and rules-based markets will continue to maintain a rising wave of prosperity.

Prior to the Quad Summit in Tokyo, US President Joe Biden created the IPEF, which aims to expand economic partnerships with the goal of improving Indo-Pacific region resilience, inclusivity, economic development, fairness, and competitiveness. It is important to mention here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the Indo-Pacific leaders who attended the initiative's launch.

US Chargè D'Affaires Patricia Lacina on India-US ties

Speaking about India-US relations, Patricia Lacina talked about how the diplomatic relationship is important for the Indo-Pacific region and the world. The diplomat claimed that today's work between the nations will pave way for the next 25 years for the world. She said, "As you all can see, the US-India partnership at 75 is strong and getting stronger. What we do together today will pave the way for the next 25 years, and continue to improve the lives of our peoples, the Indo-Pacific region, and the world."

Praising India's constitutional values of equality, and the right to life and liberty, the US diplomat said that the USA also shares the same values and these particular values are the bedrock of both countries' relations. She further added that during the Tokyo meet last month, President Biden and PM Modi reiterated their commitment to a bilateral partnership based on a common history of democracy.

She said, "When President Biden and PM Modi met in Tokyo last month, they renewed our countries' commitment to a bilateral relationship rooted in a shared tradition of democracy and equal opportunity for all citizens." She further added, "United in this shared vision, we are tackling some of the world's most pressing challenges together. From fighting the climate crisis to leading the global pandemic response, to advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific, the US and India are collaborating across nearly every field of endeavour to improve the lives of our peoples and contribute to the global good."

According to the US Chargé d'Affaires, the India-US relationship, now in its 75th year, highlights how important it has been to achieve a more wealthy, free, connected, and safe world, as well as how much room there remains for it to expand further. She further added, "But our relationship far transcends our government-to-government engagement. The deep bonds between our peoples are the sinew that binds us together."

From Silicon Valley to Bengaluru, Hyderabad to Boston, and Mumbai to New York, our companies, students, entrepreneurs and civil society grow ever more closely linked to the great benefit of bout our countries," Lacina said.

Patricia Lacina praised the maritime cooperation between India-US which she saw first-hand in October. She said, "Last October, I had the opportunity to join the US Chief of Naval Operations and the Indian Chief of Naval Staff aboard the USS Carl Vinson off the coast of India during Exercise Malabar. I saw first-hand the cooperation between our two navies at sea – an example of what we can accomplish when we work together to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific."

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: ANI, Twitter