India Can Continue Buying Russian Oil At Any Price: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

On her first visit to India, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen intended to strengthen the bilateral ties between the US and India. In light of this intention, Yellen made it clear that the US has no problem with India buying Russian oil, insisting that the country avoids western finance and military services.

On November 8, PTI reported that the US Treasury Secretary has claimed that India will “benefit” from the price cap on Russian oil, making it clear that the US doesn't want Russia to benefit “unduly” during the Russia-Ukraine war. In a recent interview, Yellen made it clear that India can buy as much Russian oil as they want, but it should keep in mind to avoid western finances and maritime services during the transaction.

Developing countries are benefiting from the discounts

While the Russia-Ukraine War and the sanctions on Russia that followed have caused a rise in global energy prices, countries like India and China have been benefiting in a big way due to the discounts they are receiving while buying Russian Oil. Last Week, in an exclusive interview with the PTI Yellen, said, “We want Russian oil to continue to supply global markets; stay on the market. But we want to make sure that Russia doesn't profit unduly from the war by enjoying prices that are essentially very high due to the war,”

As Yellen gears up for the recent G20 summit, on Friday she made it clear that her stance remains the same. While heading for the G20 summit Yellen asserted again that India can buy oil from the Russian bloc as long as it avoids using western finance and maritime services.

This statement from the US Treasury Secretary came in light of India's Minister of Foreign Affairs S. Jaishankar’s assertion last week that the country will continue to buy oil from Russia because it benefits New Delhi. Jaishankar made these remarks during his two-day visit to Moscow, from November 8 to November 9. Overall, while there is still animosity that persists between India and US over the Russian oil issue, Janet Yellen’s visit went positive with the US Treasury secretary calling India “one of America’s indispensable partners.”