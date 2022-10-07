A day after an Indian family was killed by an abductor in America, India expressed grief over the "ghastly murder". Notably, four of the family members --- 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39 -- who was abducted around two days ago were found dead in an almond orchard in a remote area near the town of Dos Palos, about 30 miles (50 kilometres) south of Merced on Wednesday.

Responding to the incident, the Consulate General of India in San Francisco informed that they are "in touch with Merced's authorities and community leaders.

Meanwhile, as the couple belonged to Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also expressed condolences over the deaths and appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure a high-level enquiry into the matter.

"There was news of kidnapping and murder of four Indians in California, in which an 8-month-old girl has also been murdered. Very sad to hear this news. I share my grief with the families of the victims... and also appeal to the Union Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar to conduct a high-level inquiry into the matter," CM Mann tweeted.

Killing of a Indian Sikh family is purely evil, says Sheriff

According to the Sheriff, the suspect in the kidnapping and killing had once worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them. While addressing a press conference about the tragic killings, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnk, said the investigators have revealed the name of the suspect as Jesus Salgado, 48, who had once worked with the family. The sheriff called it one of the worst crimes he has seen over his 43 years in law enforcement and pleaded for Salgado’s accomplice to turn himself in. “Right now, I’ve got hundreds of people in a community that are grieving the loss of two families, and this is worldwide. These families are across different continents. There are some things you’ll take to the grave. This to me was pure evil,” he said in an interview with the News Agency Associated Press.

Image: AP