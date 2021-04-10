India Crucial In Fight Against Climate Change, Glad Kerry Met PM Modi: US Congressman

Following US Special Envoy John Kerry’s visit to New Delhi, a top American lawmaker said that India is a “crucial partner” in the fight against climate change. During his four-day visit, Kerry had appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and leadership for climate action. He had even praised PM Modi’s target of 450 Gigawatts of renewable energy by the year 2030.

After his visit, US Congressman Frank Pallone took to Twitter and said that he was glad Kerry met with PM Modi and discussed US-India cooperation in the efforts to meet global emission targets. Senator Ed Merkey also expressed similar sentiments. In a tweet, he said that Washington and New Delhi “can and must” lead the world to get net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050.

I'm glad that @ClimateEnvoy John Kerry met with PM Modi to discuss US-India cooperation in our efforts to meet global emissions targets.



India is a crucial partner in the fight against #ClimateChange and would be a welcomed participant in President Biden's Earth Day Summit. https://t.co/5f4heEKvFO — Rep. Frank Pallone (@FrankPallone) April 9, 2021

Kerry lauds PM Modi’s initiatives

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Kerry lauded India for its sustainable energy policies. The US Envoy congratulated India for setting a target of 450 GW of renewables by 2030, citing how the International Energy Agency’s special report on India spoke about the nation’s rise as a solar energy superpower. He also mentioned India's global leadership across a range of issues including delivering COVID vaccines to the world saying that it was 'indisputably' the world leader already in the deployment of renewable energy.

PM Modi and special envoy Kerry agreed to work together on the 2030 agenda that will be focused on clean and green energy that would enhance the availability of climate, finance, energy storage and green hydrogen. The Indian side briefed him about the efforts done by the government to reduce emissions and also working under the Paris agreement. They further told him about the international solar alliance and the coalition of disaster-resilient infrastructure as well.

(Image: ANI)