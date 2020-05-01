India Has Emerged As Leader In Battle Against Coronavirus: American Lawmaker

Lauding India's response to novel coronavirus, an influential Republican lawmaker, George Holding, recently said that the country has emerged as a leader in the fight against the pandemic. He also thanked New Delhi for providing the US with vital supplies like the anti-malarial drug such as hydroxychloroquine. This comes as India has reported a total of 35,043 cases whereas the US has reported 10,95,304 cases as of now.

Holding, the co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian-Americans, said in a statement "The Republic of India is one of America’s closest and most important allies, and our relationship has always enjoyed bipartisan support in Washington… I am thankful that India has stepped up as a leader in the fight against coronavirus, and am glad that our special partnership remains strong during this pandemic."

He also added that various Indian-American non-profit organisations like Seva International have been working tirelessly to donate masks, provide meals to essential workers as well as provide accommodation to students. “On the US soil, Sewa International (an India-based service organisation) has been working tirelessly to donate masks, provide meals to first responders, and ensure vulnerable populations have access to food and medicine throughout the country,” Holding said.

'Committed to supply chain'

Calling it "amazing", he lauded the PM Modi led government saying that they have been working hard in both the nations to help international community battle COVID-19. He further said that India had shown that it is “committed to keeping the supply and logistics chain” open for pharmaceutical and medical products adding that it has benefitted both US and India’s neighbours.

“In early April, Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and President Trump worked together to overcome the challenges that international trade faces amidst national lockdowns. Since then, India has provided the United States with vital supplies such as mass quantities of hydroxychloroquine,” said the Republican lawmaker.

The senior republican from Noth Carolina also lauded the Indian government for facilitating the evacuation of Americans from the Indian mainland. He added that as of April 16, more than 1500 American citizens have returned back to the US from India. "It prides me to see that the sense of community supersedes borders and cultures during a time of international crisis", he added.

(With inputs from PTI)