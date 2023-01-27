Last Updated:

India Important Partner Of Choice For US: Biden Admin

India is an important partner of choice for the United States, the Biden Administration has said ahead of the crucial visit of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for talks with the top American leadership, including his counterpart Jake Sullivan.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Joe Biden

Image: AP


India is an important partner of choice for the United States, the Biden Administration has said ahead of the crucial visit of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for talks with the top American leadership, including his counterpart Jake Sullivan.

“India is an important partner of choice for the United States in a number of spaces, and that includes trade cooperation,” State Department’s Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters here on Thursday.

“It, of course, includes security cooperation. It also includes technological cooperation as well. I don't want to get too ahead of the process or get ahead of any specific meetings that might be coming down the pike,” he said in response to a question.

READ | US has urged Israel to send old Hawk anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine amid war: Report

“This (India-US ties) is, of course, of great importance to us,” Patel said. 

READ | Russia-Ukraine conflict: How German Leopard, US M1 Abrams tanks may change the war
READ | Donald Trump attacks Facebook after Meta lifts its ban on the former US president
READ | US envoy to Ukraine calls Russian missile attack on Kyiv 'cruel', 'strategic failure'

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT