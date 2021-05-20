'India Is Major Priority': US Yet To Decide On Sharing 80 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

US President Joe Biden administration’s point-person for the global pandemic response of the country has said that no decision has yet been made regarding 80 million COVID-19 vaccine doses that the American government will share. However, Gayle Smith, the United States state department's coordinator for global COVID-19 response and Health security called India a “major priority” for Washington considering the dramatic surge of coronavirus infections during the second wave of the pandemic.

Smith also noted that United States’ response to the pandemic had begun with Biden’s announcement of the country sharing 80 million vaccines, including 20 million doses from its own stocks along with 60 million doses of AstraZeneca.

This sharing would also make the US the largest vaccine sharer in the world. In a press briefing, while responding to the plan for India and the doses that are presently in consideration, Smith said, “I can't tell what allocation we have per country. Given the surge in India, it has been a major priority for us. We look at 100 million dollars in assistance and a mobilized private sector with an amazing response. But no call has been taken on ultimate allocation but we will reach out."

"We are looking at all regions. Given the constraint in vaccine supply everywhere. We have not made a final decision but we are looking at every region. The decisions will be made on the basis of need and collaboration with key partners and COVAX," she added.

Smith on TRIPS waiver

In the same conference, on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) waiver for COVID vaccines and therapeutics, the US official noted that United States trade representative had already called it a once in a lifetime-like situation and hence every option at the table needs to be looked at. She added that Biden has already reiterated that the US “can do a great deal but can't do it alone". Apart from informing that the US is in close contact with G7 partners for the COVID-19 crisis, Smith said that her country has also ramped up sharing of jabs to encourage other nations.

“Our intention is that we will share more than 80 million. Every region in the world is facing constraints. We are looking at how we will get the maximum coverage because the need exists everywhere. We would be consulting with COVAX, a vaccine delivery platform and with our partners, the time period of allocation depends on vaccines in hand for distribution and also because AstraZeneca 60 million doses require FDA approval before we are sure that they are safe," she stated.

"We are aware of the systemic impact of COVID. We are discussing funding that will be available to mitigate some of the economic effects of the pandemic. We do not intend to use it to influence or (exert) pressure," she added.

IMAGE: AP/Unsplash/PTI