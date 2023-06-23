India Is Ready To Contribute In Any Way To Restore Peace Between Ukraine, Russia: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, in a joint press conference along with US President Joe Biden, said India is ready to contribute in any way it can to restore peace between Ukraine and Russia. He said the Covid-pandemic and the Ukraine-conflict have inflicted a global crisis particularly in global south countries. The PM said, “We believe that in order to solve these global problems, it is imperative for all countries to unite.”

Reiterating the importance of dialogue to restore peace, PM Modi, while addressing the press meet, “From the very beginning of the events in Ukraine, India has laid emphasis on resolution of the dispute in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy. India is completely ready to help peace efforts in Ukraine.” He added that under the G20 presidency India is laying emphasis on the spirit of one earth, one family, one future.

Democracy is in the DNA of 140 crore people of India, says PM Modi

When asked about the claims about religious discrimination against the minorities in India, he said that India is a country, where democracy is in the genes of the people and there is no place for discrimination in the country. He asserted that benefits provided to the citizens by the Government of India is availed by people regardless of caste, religion and gender. "There is absolutely no space for discrimination, regardless of caste, creed, religion and gender,” said the prime minister.

Talking about the India-America relationship, he pointed that India and America are standing with each other shoulder to shoulder in the fight against terrorism and fundamentalism.

India-US trade important for the world

Calling America, India’s biggest trade partner, PM Modi said, “Trade and investment partnership between India and America is important not only for the two countries, but it is also important for the global economy. We are working to resolve long pending trade issues and make a new beginning. The initiatives for critical and emerging technology have emerged as an important framework for our technical cooperation, including cooperation in Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors, space, quantum, and telecom. We are creating a strong and futuristic partnership.”

“In (the) midst of global uncertainties, India and America as trusted partners will create reliable, secure and resilient supply and value chains. The close defence cooperation symbolises our mutual trust and strategic priority. Moving away from the buyer-seller relations, we have transitioned today to a relationship involving transfer of technology along with co-development and co-production in the defence sector,” Prime Minister Modi said.

US to open consulates in Bengaluru, Ahmedabad

The prime minister didn’t forget to mention the cordial relations between the people of two countries by saying, “Most important pillar of India and America relations is our people to people ties. More than 4 million people of Indian origin today make significant contributions to the progress of America. India-Americans are the real strength behind our relations and we welcome America’s decision to open consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad to further improve and strengthen our relation. We will also open an Indian consulate in Seattle in this direction.”