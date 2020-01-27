India-origin Student Of Notre Dame University Found Dead In A Lake

An Indian-origin student, Annrose Jerry was reportedly found dead in a lake on the campus of University of Notre Dame after she went missing on January 21. According to international media reports, she was an accomplished student of the same university and was majoring in science and business. She was reportedly found dead on Friday after the authorities had issued a silver alert, believing she was in extreme danger.

The 21-year-old had relatives in Kerala and reportedly topped her class at Blaine High School. Notre Dame University, while speaking to an international media outlet, said that Jerry had been missing since the evening of Tuesday and the Notre Dame police also sourced the campus and pursued multiple leads in an effort to find her. However, the police found her body and St. Joseph County Coroner Michael J McGann positively identified her after her body was found from the lake. McGann further reportedly also said that external examination of the body revealed that there were no apparent signs of trauma.

Phil McCown, who taught Jerry biochemistry said, “Devastated. Very saddened. ... She was one of the best students in my class, actually”.

Join @NotreDamePD and the rest of our campus community in mourning the loss of our student Annrose Jerry. https://t.co/y6ULhOodK3 — University of Notre Dame Police (@NotreDamePD) January 24, 2020

'Strong, passionate friend'

University of Nore Dame Folk Choir, in a social media post, said, “Annrose was a sweet, intelligent, strong, passionate, kind-hearted friend and she will be so dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and loved ones”.

According to reports, Jerry was going to graduate this year and her obituary describes her as a skilled musician with expertise in playing the piano. She was also a part of her university's Folk Choir and plays the flute. Her teachers further also revealed that she was looking to pursue dental studies.

Rev. John I. Jenkins, president of the University of Notre Dame, on the official website of the college further offered his condolences and prayers to her family. He said, “We’re deeply saddened by the passing of Annrose. We will keep her and her family and friends in our prayers”. The university also conducted a Mass in memory of the 21-year-old on January 27 in the Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

