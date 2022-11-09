India Restates That It Stands Against War, Important For Russia To Hear This Message: US

The United States Department of State on Tuesday noted that the messages sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin's administration during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's latest trip to Russia are not different from those which were previously made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who declared that "this is not an era of war." According to US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, “India reaffirms that it stands against this war (Russia-Ukraine war), it wants to see diplomacy, dialogue and an end to this war."

Price also highlighted that it is crucial for Russians to hear this message from nations like India which has "economic, diplomatic, social, and political might", ANI reported.

Furthermore, the spokesperson responded to a question regarding Jaishankar's visit by saying, "The messages we heard from Foreign Minister Jaishankar in Russia were not dissimilar in some ways from what we heard from Prime Minister Modi at the United Nations when he made it very clear that this is not an era of war."

State Department on India-US relation

Highlighting India becoming the second-largest oil customer of Russia after China and their trade relations growing and why the US cannot persuade India to avoid Russia during this difficult time, Price said that the US had a series of high-level interactions with their Indian counterparts in recent times. Further, he emphasised that Deputy Secretary Sherman had a comprehensive talk concerning the US-India relationship with Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra. “Secretary Blinken met with Foreign Minister Jaishankar here in this building just a couple of months ago. And there have been a number of conversations in between”, he added.

In addition to this, Price said that during the previous 25 years, ties between the US and India have evolved. He even said that they have pushed to strengthen their engagement with India in every aspect, including in the economy, in their security connections, as well as in their military cooperation, ANI reported.

In the meantime, on November 7, Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra visited Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. According to a readout from the US Department of State, the vast variety of topics that the US and India are cooperating on as strategic partners, including economic and security cooperation, were discussed by Sherman and Kwatra. In light of Russia's unlawful escalation of aggression, the Deputy Secretary reaffirmed the United States' commitment to the Ukrainian people. Additionally, they talked about how to enhance bilateral and multilateral cooperation, especially through the Indo-Pacific Quad collaboration.