India Tells Indians In Canada To Be Cautious As Anti-Trudeau Govt Protests Engulf Ottawa

As truckers in Canada continue to protest against the country's COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the capital, Ottawa, the Indian High Commission has issued an advisory for Indians in Canada and those planning to travel to the country.

The Indian High Commission in Canada has advised Indians to exercise a "high degree of caution" and called on them to 'remain alert' amid massive protests that are taking place in Ottawa. The Canadian government has declared a state of emergency due to the demonstrations.

Indian High Commission sets up Emergency Helpline

Amid escalating tensions in Canada due to the ongoing protests, the High Commission of India has advised people to avoid areas where protests and large gatherings are taking place such as Downtown, Ottawa. The Indian High Commission in Ottawa has recommended people follow the instructions issued by the local authorities, including curfews.

The High Commission has also advised people to keep a tab on local media for information related to ongoing demonstrations and the evolving situation in Canada. Additionally, the Indian High Commission has informed that a special emergency helpline - (+1) 6137443751 - has been set up by them to assist Indians in distress due to the ongoing protests in Canada.

Advisory for Indian Citizens in Canada or planning travel to Canada- Please take all precautions in light of the ongoing protests and public disturbance in Ottawa and other major Canadian cities.

Special #Helpline for distressed Indian citizens in Canada- ☎️ 6137443751 pic.twitter.com/jNLodQuphU — India in Canada (@HCI_Ottawa) February 8, 2022

Indian High Commission tells Indian citizens to register via MADAD portal

Furthermore, Indian citizens have been advised to register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or Consulates of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their websites or the MADAD portal. The registration would be helpful for the High Commission to contact Indian citizens in Canada, in case of an emergency.

In the advisory, the Indian High Commission noted that Ottawa and several other cities of Canada are seeing protests with road blockades, large gatherings, and strikes. The Indian High Commission in Ottawa said that local authorities in other cities might also impose restrictions.

'It has to stop': Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

On February 8, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the truckers' protests in Ottawa against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate taking place “has to stop”, citing the impact of demonstrations on the economy and local residents. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Trudeau asserted that people have the right to disagree with the government, but do not have the "right to blockade the economy, or our democracy."

Canadians have the right to protest, to disagree with their government, and to make their voices heard. We’ll always protect that right. But let’s be clear: They don’t have the right to blockade our economy, or our democracy, or our fellow citizens’ daily lives. It has to stop. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 8, 2022

(Image: PTI/AP)