India The Most Important Relationship For US: Top White House Official Kurt Campbell

Mutual concern over China is not the only reason why India and the United States hold strong diplomatic ties, said White House Asia Coordinator Kurt Campbell adding that there was a deeper understanding of synergies between the two nations.

Both India and China have crossed several hurdles in the last two decades and worked in various fields to build better relations, said Campbell at the Aspen Security Forum in Washington DC, USA. Campbell said, “India has a unique strategic character. It will not be an ally of the United States. It has a desire to be an independent, powerful state and it will be another great power.”

Underlining the importance of the India-US partnership, Campbell said no bilateral relationship has deepened and strengthened more rapidly than the one between the two countries over the last 20 years.

“But I do believe that this is a relationship that should have some ambition. We should look at things that we can do together, whether it's in space, whether it's education, whether it's on climate, whether it's on technology, and really move in that direction,” the White House Asia Coordinator said, calling for greater cooperation between the two democracies in several fields. .

Focusing on India’s growing diplomatic significance, Campbell underlined the importance of having a positive relationship with the subcontinent in the 21st century. Ties with India are “the most important relationship for the United States going into the 21st century,” said Campbell while calling for a greater capacity in building people-to-people ties and technology.

Developments in the Indo-Pacific region and QUAD

On the geopolitical situation in the Indo-Pacific, the White House official said the developments in the region over the last several years have induced anxieties. "Clearly, China’s substantial rise and what that means, but the relative unpredictability of the United States has also rattled nerves in Asia.”

He said the Biden administration aims to provide some degree of predictability. “We recognise that the …part of the competition and engagement in the Indo-Pacific region will largely be in technology and democratic pursuit in which the United States once had a commanding dominating position.”

“There is a recognition in all our strategic documents about the importance of the Indo-Pacific going forward. We have urgent and immediate challenges in Ukraine but all our institutes understand that we are going to be increasingly focusing on the Indo-Pacific, a key arena where American purpose and resolve will be tested,” Campbell said.

Putting a spotlight on Quad, Campbell said, “I'm thrilled to say that Prime Minister Albanese of Australia has invited us in 2023 for a major Quad meeting that we think will extend our coordination, cooperation, not just in Southeast Asia, but in the Indo-Pacific as well.” The Quad, or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, is a strategic group of four nations: the United States, Australia, India, and Japan.