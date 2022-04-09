India-US 2+2 Dialogue Expected To Drive Forward Biden Admin's Work With Delhi: Jen Psaki

The White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday (local time) said President Joe Biden, believes that the US-India partnership is the most significant relationship the United States has in the world. The White House Press Secretary stated that President Joe Biden expects the India-US 2+2 conversation, which will take place next week under the Biden administration, to continue moving forward with the US' partnership with India and shared goals in the Indo-Pacific region.

“President Biden believes our partnership with India is one of the most important relationships we have in the world. As you know, he met with Prime Minister Modi and other Quad leaders in March. He expects that at this 2+2, Secretary Blinken and Secretary Austin will continue driving forward our work with India and our shared goals in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world,” she said in a statement," Jen Psaki said in her statement on Friday.

2+2 dialogue

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit the United States for the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, which will take place in Washington on April 11th, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi revealed on Thursday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation to converse with their US counterpart Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Llyod Austin.

“External Affairs Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is also scheduled to meet senior members of the U.S. Administration to further advance the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.” MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote on Twitter.

Bagchi further added that the 2+2 Dialogue will also provide an opportunity to exchange views regarding important regional and global developments and how we can work together to address issues of common interest and concern.

“The Dialogue would enable both sides to undertake a comprehensive review of cross-cutting issues in the India-US bilateral agenda related to foreign policy, defence and security with the objective of providing strategic guidance and vision for further consolidating the relationship,” said Bagchi.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III took to Twitter and wrote, "Looking forward to welcoming Rajnath Singh & Dr Jaishankar alongside Secy Blinken for 4th US-India 2+2 Ministerial, Apr 11. This yr’s Ministerial will feature an ambitious agenda for US-India defence cooperation as we work together to sustain a free & open Indo-Pacific."