India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue Today: Schedule, Agenda & Other Details About The Meet

In a key event, India and the United States are set to hold a ‘2+2’ Defence and Foreign Ministry dialogue on Monday in Washington. The annual meeting, the fourth of its kind, will see External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hold talks with their US counterparts, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. This will be the first such dialogue under the Biden administration.

Ahead of the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will be holding a crucial virtual meet. According to the US Department of State, the India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue will take place on Monday. As per schedule, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host EAM Dr S. Jaishankar and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin will host Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at 6.30 p.m. IST as a part of the meet.

Following this, the 2+2 Dialogue to commence at 11.30 p.m. IST and will continue for around 5 hours. Post dialogue, a signing of a pact on Space Situational Awareness will take place at 1.45 a.m. IST on Tuesday. Later at 2.15 a.m., the Defence and Foreign ministers of India and the US will hold a joint press briefing.

India-US 2+2 Ministerial dialogue to have 'broad' agenda

According to the US Department of State, the agenda for discussion will remain broad with topics like “Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership” between the two countries being on top. During the meet, the two sides are set to discuss defence, science and technology (particularly emerging technology), climate and public health (particularly cooperation on managing the COVID-19 pandemic).

The readouts of the talks from the U.S. State and Defense Departments also claimed that fortifying and building supply chains, as well as people-to-people ties, would also take stage in the dialogue.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, speaking on Friday ahead of the Indian ministers to the country said that India and the US will continue their “close consultations on the consequences of President Putin’s brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating the impact by addressing energy and food prices”.

India has raised the issue of commodity price impacts of the war at the United Nations and at the same time, has also purchased oil at a discounted price from Moscow, which is expected to be brought up in the meeting.

India-US Defence ministers to hold bilateral meeting to discuss defence deals

Discussions around the impact of sanctions and India’s position in the Russia–Ukraine conflict will be a part of Monday’s discussions, as noted by US diplomats.

Meanwhile, in addition to meeting in the 2+2 format, the Defence and Foreign Ministry principals will also hold bilateral meetings with their own counterparts on Monday. As for the meet, Rajnath Singh is expected to discuss major defence deals with his counterpart Lloyd Austin.

The purchase of 30 Predator armed drones is expected to be a major talking point in the defence deal meeting. Another major deal on the table is a Navy tender for around 26 decks-based fighter aircraft for INS Vikramaditya, and the indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant which is scheduled to be commissioned in August.

Meanwhile, a deal for six more P-8I maritime patrol aircraft is in the works, while the first batch of three MH-60R multi-role helicopters is expected to be delivered to the Indian Navy in June.

