'India & US Working Together On 3 Vaccines': Envoy To US Sandhu Details India's Importance

In a significant development in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, India and the United States are working in close cooperation on the development of at least three vaccines.

Speaking on the development, Indian envoy to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu said, "There is close cooperation, exchange of information, collaboration. There are at least three vaccines on which, Indian companies and the US companies are working together. Besides, we are an important part of the supply chain. And this crisis has certainly shown to the United States and if not the world over that India is a reliable partner. This has not only been acknowledged at the highest level in the government but also among the people."

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the US agencies Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and National Institutes of Health (NIH) have been collaborating for a number of years and working on vaccines for various other viruses, asserted Sandhu.

"About two or three years back, we together developed a vaccine for another virus called Rotavirus. It has not only helped India and the United States but many other countries," said Sandhu while speaking about the technical knowhow India and the US have been sharing with each other over a number of years.

While the pandemic had struck the entire world in a catastrophic manner, India had risen to the occasion and supplied the pharmaceutical drugs to various countries in the continued battle against the deadly virus. India had supplied the then 'critical' Hydrochloroxiquine (HCQ) to about 55 countries. Besides HCQ, India had also exported paracetamol to various nations who were grappling with the pandemic. The US, Israel, Argentina and a number of other nations expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's continued support in combating the virus.