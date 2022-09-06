'India-US Focused On Enhancing Ties, Engagement In Areas Of Mutual Interest': Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on Monday, September 5, said that India and the US are focused on enhancing their bilateral ties. Goyal underscored that both nations continue to hold talks to strengthen their relations, according to ANI. He made the statement during his six-day visit to San Francisco and Los Angeles.

In his address at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), Piyush Goyal stated that he thinks that the three Ts of partnership depend on "trust, technology, and talent." He stressed that India and US have a "robust trade policy forum." Goyal said that he continues to hold talks with US Secretary for Commerce Gina Raimondo to "very quickly" initiate the next commercial dialogue between the nations. Speaking at US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, Piyush Goyal emphasised that it is time for the US and India to cooperate in areas of mutual interest.

"We are focused on expanding this relationship. Gina (US secretary for commerce) and I are in dialogue to very quickly come up with our next commercial dialogue. Time is just ripe for all of us to engage in areas of mutual interest," Piyush Goyal said at th India-US Strategic Partnership Forum.

US & India 'clearly focused' on international trade and engagement: Goyal

Furthermore, Union Minister for Commerce underscored that US and India are focused on maintaining ties in international trade and engagement. Goyal suggested that the members of USISPF can call on the US government to again think on its Free Trade policy. In his address, Piyush Goyal stated that he and Canadian Minister of International Trade Mary Ng are "confident" that India and Canada will sign an Early Progress Trade by December. Goyal highlighted that the second round of discussions of the European Union will begin soon. He further added, "India is opening up discussions on never before subjects like gender, environment, SMEs, labour and anti-corruption laws."

"I'm just sharing this to maybe tickle and excite your imagination that maybe you can start pushing the American government to have a rethink on their (Free Trade Agreement) FTA policy so that they don't miss the bus. Because we're very clearly focused on our international trade and engagement," ANI quoted Piyush Goyal as saying.

Piyush Goyal's visit to US

Piyush Goyal is on a six-day visit to San Francisco and Los Angeles in the US to attend the India-US Strategic Partnership Forum conference and Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) Ministerial meeting, according to the press release issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. During his visit to the US, Piyush Goyal interacted with leaders of Foundation for India & Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) & Global Indian Technology Professionals Association (GITPRO) in San Francisco. Apart from this, Goyal will also hold meetings with eminent business personalities, US officials and industry leaders. On the sidelines of the IPEF ministerial meeting, Piyush Goyal will hold bilateral meeting with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, USTR and ministers from other IPEF partner nations.

Inputs from ANI

Image: Twitter/@ANIDigital