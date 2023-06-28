Last Updated:

India, US Have Future Of Boundless Opportunities, Says Eric Garcetti

The US Ambassador was speaking at IIT Delhi.

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti. (Image: AP)


Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington last week demonstrated that India-US partnership is racing ahead with "breathtaking speed", US Ambassador Eric Garcetti said on Wednesday.

In an address at an event in IIT-Delhi, he said the projects and transformative initiatives announced during the visit will not only benefit the two countries but the world as well.

Garcetti said India and the US have the power to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. "We have a future of boundless opportunities," he said.

"We can stand together against coercion; we can stand together for peace," he said, elaborating extensively on the significance of the world's two leading democracies working together.

The ambassador also underlined the importance of expanding the India-US partnership in the area of critical and emerging technologies. He said it is time for India and the US to raise the ambition further and work towards realise it. "We are going to unlock the true potential of India-US relationship," he added.

