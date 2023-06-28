'India-US Have To Act Against Attacks On Territorial Integrity Together': Eric Garcetti

In his inaugural policy speech since taking over as the US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti said that India and United States have to come together against forces that attack territorial integrity of others. He was speaking at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi on "Peace, Prosperity, Planet, People: A New Chapter for US-India Relations", organised by the Asia Society India Centre. Eric Garcetti took charge as the US Ambassador to India in May 2023.

On India-US defence ties

In an apparent reference to China, Ambassador Eric Garcetti said that India and United States have to come together against forces that attack territorial integrity of others. He also said that India and the US can be a bulwark against the 'might means right' mentality, hinting at China's hegemony and belligerence. Garcetti also said that we are aware of our global and mutual vulnerabilities where national security and borders cannot be taken for granted.

India-US relations post PM Modi's historic state visit

Ambassador Garcetti said that the recently concluded state visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to US was an incredible celebration of the bond between the world's two great democracies. He once again reiterated US President Biden's words. The US President called India-US ties the "defining partnership of this century." He also quoted PM Modi's words saying the "scope of our cooperation is endless and the chemistry of our relations is effortless."