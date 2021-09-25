India, US Launch New Chapter In Ties To Face 'toughest Challenges Together': Joe Biden

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 24 September, President Joe Biden said that the United States and India are “committed to taking on toughest challenges” that both countries face together. PM Modi, who is on a four-day visit to the US, held his first in-person bilateral meeting with Biden at the Oval Office in the White House. Following the meeting, Biden noted that the US and India are the world’s largest democracies, and further added that the nations launched a “new chapter” in the history of their ties.

This morning, I hosted Prime Minister Modi at the White House as we launch a new chapter in the history of U.S.-India ties. Our two nations are the largest democracies in the world, and we’re committed to taking on the toughest challenges we face — together. pic.twitter.com/uO97X1upFn — President Biden (@POTUS) September 24, 2021

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Washington for his US visit on Wednesday. He held bilateral meetings with US Vice President Kamala Harris, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japan PM Yoshihide Suga. PM Modi also attended the first in-person QUAD Summit on Friday, during which the leaders shared perspectives on the Afghanistan situation, Indo-Pacific challenges and reaffirmed their commitment to work together to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi-Biden's bilateral meet

During the bilateral meeting with Biden, PM Modi extended a special invite to the US President to visit India. In their first in-person meeting, PM Modi redefined the contours of the India-USA ties and highlighted 5 T’s - Tradition, Talent, Technology, Trade, and Trusteeship that bind the nations together. He also shared his vision for the India-US relationship in the coming decade. He remarked how this bilateral relationship is steep in a rich tradition of working together.

PM Modi also highlighted the unwavering faith in the youth of the two countries to drive this transformative relationship. He appreciated the contribution of the Indian diaspora towards US progress. The Prime Minister even went on to mention trade and the need to complement each other’s strengths, adding that the relationship between the two nations will open the doors for several Indian and American companies.

President Biden, on the other hand, highlighted his belief that the US-India relationship is bound to be stronger. The US President pointed out that from here on begins a new chapter in Indo-US relationships. President Biden and PM Modi's bilateral concluded on a good note with a handshake, and a hug, putting the solidarity between India and the US at present as well as in the upcoming days quite clear.

