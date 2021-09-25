Last Updated:

India, US Launch New Chapter In Ties To Face 'toughest Challenges Together': Joe Biden

After meeting PM Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden said that the US and India are “committed to taking on toughest challenges” both countries face together.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
United States

IMAGE: TWITTER


After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 24 September, President Joe Biden said that the United States and India are “committed to taking on toughest challenges” that both countries face together. PM Modi, who is on a four-day visit to the US, held his first in-person bilateral meeting with Biden at the Oval Office in the White House. Following the meeting, Biden noted that the US and India are the world’s largest democracies, and further added that the nations launched a “new chapter” in the history of their ties. 

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Washington for his US visit on Wednesday. He held bilateral meetings with US Vice President Kamala Harris, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japan PM Yoshihide Suga. PM Modi also attended the first in-person QUAD Summit on Friday, during which the leaders shared perspectives on the Afghanistan situation, Indo-Pacific challenges and reaffirmed their commitment to work together to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. 

READ | At Quad summit, US President Biden lauds 'excellent progress'; announces scholarship

PM Modi-Biden's bilateral meet

During the bilateral meeting with Biden, PM Modi extended a special invite to the US President to visit India. In their first in-person meeting, PM Modi redefined the contours of the India-USA ties and highlighted 5 T’s - Tradition, Talent, Technology, Trade, and Trusteeship that bind the nations together. He also shared his vision for the India-US relationship in the coming decade. He remarked how this bilateral relationship is steep in a rich tradition of working together.

READ | PM Modi lists '5 Ts' to President Joe Biden for redefining contours of India-USA ties

PM Modi also highlighted the unwavering faith in the youth of the two countries to drive this transformative relationship. He appreciated the contribution of the Indian diaspora towards US progress. The Prime Minister even went on to mention trade and the need to complement each other’s strengths, adding that the relationship between the two nations will open the doors for several Indian and American companies. 

READ | PM Modi invites US President Biden to visit India, lauds his leadership on global issues

President Biden, on the other hand, highlighted his belief that the US-India relationship is bound to be stronger. The US President pointed out that from here on begins a new chapter in Indo-US relationships. President Biden and PM Modi's bilateral concluded on a good note with a handshake, and a hug, putting the solidarity between India and the US at present as well as in the upcoming days quite clear. 

READ | US President Joe Biden reaffirms US' support to India's permanent membership in UNSC

(Image: Twitter)


 

Tags: United States, Biden, Modi
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND