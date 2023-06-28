India, US Need To Scale Up Ambition For Most Frictionless Ties In The World: Eric Garcetti

India and the United States, the two largest democracies of the world, need to scale up their ambition to make their relationship "the most frictionless relationship in the world," US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, said on Wednesday as he shared his perspectives and goals on the US-India relations during his speech in IIT-Delhi. US President Joe Biden clearly heralded America's "defining" partnership with India, the ambassador stressed, adding that this stance was echoed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who noted during his address to the US Congress that the scope of the US-India cooperation "is endless, and chemistry of our relations is effortless."

"I saw an incredible celebration of bond between the world's two great democracies. I saw power of transformative friendship," US Ambassador Eric Garcetti noted, according to ANI.

US, India have 'lot of things in common': Eric Garcetti

Ambassador Garcetti also underscored that US and India have a "lot of things in common" and that the Indian and American dreams are two sides of the same coin. “India is a place where dreams become reality every day. Our countries have so much in common. Indian dreams and American dreams are two sides of the same coin. A young boy selling tea grows to lead India on a global stage... A Santhali teacher goes on to become the President,” ANI quoted Garcetti as saying.

The latter has also labelled PM Modi's visit to the US as historic, one that will go down in history for paving the "bold new chapter" in US-India strategic relations. Garcetti dubbed the visit as the "most consequential" in the world, speaking during an interview with PTI. "I think this visit will go down in history as the turning of a page and the starting of a bold new chapter in America and India relations. It's the culmination of years and even decades of work," Ambassador Garcetti had noted. India's Ministry of external Affairs, in a statement following PM Modi's visit, said that US President Biden and India's PM Modi both affirmed a vision of the India and United States as among the closest partners in the world. The two countries are looking to bolster their partnership of democracies in the 21st century with hope, ambition, and confidence, the MEA said.