India-US One Of The Most Important Bilateral Relations Of 21st Century: Vedant Patel

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Washington DC after leading the International Yoga Day celebrations, Vedant Patel, the principal deputy spokesperson for the US Department of State called the India-US relations "one of the most important bilateral relations of 21st century.” He said the partnership with India holds immense significance, adding that Washington is looking forward to deepening the relationship during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

PM Modi is on a state visit to the United States.

Vedant Patel underlined the significance of bilateral relationships between the two nations.

PM Modi will address a joint session of the Congress

"This (PM Modi's) visit celebrates the US- India partnership as one of the most important bilateral relationships that we have in the 21st century. This is about our partnership & deepening our relationship with India. This is a State visit & a little different than previous bilateral visits. This isn't about comparing this visit with any other. What this is about is deepening and broadening and strengthening our relationship with our Indian partners. That is why very much, we're looking forward to welcoming them today," said Patel.

When asked about expectations regarding Prime Minister Modi's address to a joint session of the US Congress and whether Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent visit to China involved discussions about Modi's visit to Washington, Patel said, "I certainly don't have any other specifics about the secretary's meetings in Beijing to share beyond what we read out, but if you'll allow me also as it relates to Prime Minister Modi's state visit, I'm going to let the scheduling of the state visit play out and certainly don't want to get ahead of that. But I know that the secretary is looking forward to taking part in these high-level engagements on Friday, both at the White House and here at the State Department as well."

Patel emphasised that the US-India alliance is now deeper and more comprehensive than it has ever been, following years of fostering associations.

We now work cooperatively to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific. We drive innovation and jointly tackle global challenges. Together, we're working with other like-minded partners. Our countries will shape the future by working towards a world that is open, prosperous, secure, stable, and resilient. And I know the Secretary, the President are very much looking forward to engaging with Prime Minister Modi, his team, and other members of the Indian delegation on this visit," said Patel.

PM's US Visit

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday after addressing 180 nations on the ninth anniversary of the International Day of Yoga in New York, where participants set a Guinness World Record for the biggest assembly of people practising yoga simultaneously from diverse nationalities.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host PM Modi at a state dinner.On Thursday, PM Modi will also speak to a joint session of the US Congress.On June 23, US Vice President Kamala Harris and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will co-host a luncheon for Prime Minister Modi. PM Modi is also expected to interact with prominent CEOs, experts, and other stakeholders.