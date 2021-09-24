India, US Reaffirm Commitment Towards Free, Open And Inclusive Indo-Pacific: Shringla

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President Kamala Harris held their first in-person meeting in the Washinton DC on Thursday, 23 September, during which they exchanged views on recent global developments and reaffirmed their commitment towards a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. While speaking at a special news briefing, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that PM Modi and Harris appreciated India-US bilateral relationship. He also said that Harris noted that India had made a very very swift recovery from the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Prime Minister had a bilateral meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris. This was the Prime Minister's first formal interaction with the Vice President. He had earlier spoken to her on the telephone. And the meeting which was the first in-person meeting was warm and focused on several substantive issues of discussion,” Shringla said.

He added, “Both Prime Minister and Vice President appreciated India-US bilateral relationship”.

Glad to have met @VP @KamalaHarris. Her feat has inspired the entire world. We talked about multiple subjects that will further cement the India-USA friendship, which is based on shared values and cultural linkages. pic.twitter.com/46SvKo2Oxv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2021

The Foreign Secretary said that PM Modi and Harris even took note of the ongoing efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic through expedited vaccination. Shringla also informed that PM Modi invited the US Vice President and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff to visit India soon. He added that the invitation was accepted.

PM Modi, US VP discuss areas of future collaboration

Separately, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the US Vice President and PM Modi expressed happiness at their first in-person meeting. The two leaders “warmly” recalled their June 2021 telephonic conversation, and exchanged views on recent global developments including Afghanistan. They even discussed the COVID-19 situation in their respective nations and acknowledged the importance of “collaborative action” on climate change.

The MEA statement read, “The two leaders discussed the COVID-19 situation in their respective countries, including ongoing efforts to contain the pandemic through expedited vaccination efforts, and ensuring supply of critical medicines, therapeutics and healthcare equipment.”

It added, “Prime Minister (Modi) spoke about India's push for increasing renewable energy and the recently launched National Hydrogen Mission. He also emphasised the importance of lifestyle changes to promote environmental sustainability.”

Further, as per the statement, PM Modi and Harris also discussed areas of future collaboration, including space cooperation, IT, as well as cooperation in the healthcare sector. They acknowledged “vibrant people-to-people linkages as the bedrock of the mutually beneficial education linkages and the flow of knowledge, innovation and talent between our two countries, the MEA said.

