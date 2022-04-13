India-US Relations 'absolutely Crucial' To Address 21st Century Problems, Asserts Blinken

The partnership between India and the US is pertinent for addressing the pressing problems of the 21st century, stated US State Secretary Antony Blinken. Speaking at the India-US Higher Education Discussion on Tuesday at Howard University in Washington, Blinken stressed on enhancing academic ties between both the nations. He reckoned that at least 2 lakh Indian students are currently studying in US universities.

"The U.S.-India Strategic Partnership, I am convinced, is absolutely crucial, essential, for addressing the problems of the 21st century, and your work is at the heart of that relationship," US State Secretary Antony Blinken stated.

The Tuesday discussions also marked the attendance of External Affairs Minister Dr. Subramaniam Jaishankar. The top diplomates interacted with Indian students, scholars, and researchers in the US. America currently has about 2 lakh Indian students "enriching the campuses", while India has a plethora of American students studying and working through programs like Fulbright or Gilman fellowships, Blinken said. Emphasising the expanding partnerships between India and Washington, Blinken informed that the US has formed a working group on education and skill training to develop a new joint research programme. "The group's focus is a lot on creating more opportunities for universities, partners...so that more of our people can learn alongside each other," he said.

Recalling India-US education relations dating back to 1935 when Howard Thurman (former Dean of Rankin Chapel at Howard and civil rights leader) embarked on a four-month-long pilgrimage to India with a four-member delegation. He was trying to find lessons about India's freedom struggle that might be relevant to the racial justice movement in the US. He also narrated how Thurman met with Mahatma Gandhi and deliberated on a wide spectrum of knowledge beginning from books to the non-violent movement. Referring to several such links between India and the US, including Mahatma Gandhi's influence on Martin Luther King Jr., Blinken said:

"These connections and so many others across our shared history make clear that our people do share a special bond, and that as the world’s oldest and largest democracies, our countries always have something to learn from each other."

Both the leaders jointly agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of education through further joint collaborations to ensure scholar mobility and promote people-to-people connections between both countries. Blinken also appreciated the Fulbright-Nehru program for furthering the exchange of outstanding academics and professionals between India and the US. Blinken concluded by acknowledging that owing to shared cultural and historical ties, India and the US are "better able to take on shared challenges together."

(Image: @DrSJaishankar/Twitter)