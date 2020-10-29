India-US Relationship 'goes Beyond Politics', Says US State Department After 2+2 Talks

United States State Department on October 28 underlined that the relationship between India and the US goes beyond the political parties and said that Washington 'needs' New Delhi’s partnership in a bid to tackle challenges at a global level and even solve “big problems.” While speaking with ANI, US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said that the bilateral ties of India and US are “really important” for the establishment of defence and security of both nations especially when there is competition on the world stage but also to ensure freedom of both navigation and seas.

US State Department spokesperson said, "Well, it's incredibly important for Secretary Mike Pompeo and Secretary Esper to go to India to have this two plus two. You know, the relationship between the United States and India has been around for a very long time. It will be around for much longer in the future.”

“The relationship goes beyond political parties, this relationship between the United States and India is important to everybody and our defence and security establishment, so you know we have many friends and allies of course around the world. But we have very selective partners like India, where we actually take the time to do the 2+2," she added.

Oragatus made the remarks about the important of India-US partnership just a day after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh met for 2+2 ministerial dialogue at New Delhi during the two-day visit of senior American officials. Both sides signed the landmark defence pact of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA). Ortagus termed India as US’ “selective partners” and reiterated that it was important for Pompeo and Esper to visit India for the talks. She said there are problems for America that they can not “face alone."

“One of the reasons why this 2+2 dialogue is so important is India has really emerged on the global stage and in fact that we know there are many global challenges that the United States faces. We cannot face them alone. We recognise that we need India. We need the partnership in order to solve any of these big problems on the world stage," she said.

Cooperation against ‘Chinese threats’: Pompeo

US Secretary of State, during the joint briefing with Indian counterparts after 2+2 talks, said that both India and the United States have taken the required measures to strengthen the cooperation against “threats” posed by the Chinese government. Similar to Jaishankar, Pompeo also mentioned that the third 2+2 ministerial dialogue this year took at the same time as they did in 2019 and India-US have now expanded cooperation even on cyber issues. Pompeo mentioned that US navy held joint exercises in the Indian ocean.

Reiterating its policies against the Chinese Communist Party, US’ Pompeo said that American leaders see CCP as “no friend to democracy, rule of law, transparency" and added that he is "glad to say India & US are taking all steps to strengthen cooperation against all threats & not just those posed by CCP.”

