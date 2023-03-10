India-US Strategic Trade Dialogue Launched By US Secretary Of Commerce, EAM Jaishankar

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo met with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday. The meeting resulted in an agreement to begin the India-US Strategic Trade Dialogue. The forum will be headed by India's Foriegn Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and the US' Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan F. Estevez.

In a tweet, EAM S Jaishankar said: "Great pleasure to meet US Secretary of Commerce @SecRaimondo this evening. Conversation covered strategic trade, resilient and reliable supply chains and trust and transparency in the digital domain."

The Ministry of External Affairs in a press statement said that the Strategic Trade Dialogue will discuss export restrictions, look into measures to promote high technology trade, and facilitate technology transfer between the two nations. In order to address export restrictions, look into measures to improve high technology commerce, and enable technology transfer between nations, Raimondo and Jaishankar decided to start the US-India Strategic Trade dialogue.

Raimondo was on her first India visit as Secretary of Commerce. She met with S Jaishankar to talk about relations between the US and India and potential areas for increased commercial co-operation.

She took to twitter and said "In Delhi, I met with Indian Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar. We underscored the importance of the bilateral relationship, discussed ongoing collaboration and commercial ties, launched the U.S.-India Strategic Trade dialogue, and more."

According to a press release from the US Department of Commerce, Raimondo emphasised the significance of the US-India bilateral relationship to the Biden Administration and the Department, including ongoing co-operation and the potential for stronger commercial ties through the US-India CEO Forum (CEO Forum) and the US-India Commercial Dialogue, which she is co-hosting with Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.

Initiatives to strengthen economic and commercial ties between India and the US

The press release further went on to say that the two ministers had a fruitful discussion about the strategic partnership between India and the US as well as ongoing initiatives to strengthen economic and commercial ties between the two nations, including the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

Given that both nations place a high priority on establishing reliable and trustworthy global supply chains, they also agreed that there is a need for enhanced bilateral strategic and high technology commerce.

The US Department of Commerce said that the secretary thanked the minister for India's ongoing support of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity and emphasised the Framework's significance in boosting the economic competitiveness of the United States, India, and the other IPEF partners.

(With ANI Inputs)