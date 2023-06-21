India-US Ties Stand On...: Ex-US Amb Reacts As PM Modi's US Visit Makes China Nervous

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to the United States of America is another significant step in strengthening the strategic relationship between both countries, former United States Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, on Tuesday, told Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

Responding to China's nervousness over PM Modi's meeting with US President Joe Biden and India’s growing global clout, Juster said that India is key to the Indo-Pacific region and the India-US ties stand on its own aiming at the development of both the countries.

#IndiaSetsGlobalAgenda | India-US relationship stands on its own. India is key to Indo-Pacific region: Former US Ambassador to India Kenneth I. Juster #LIVE on The Debate



Tune in and fire in your views with the hashtag and Arnab will read it out #LIVE during the Motorola moment pic.twitter.com/uWomi6YtSE — Republic (@republic) June 20, 2023

In a lengthy article published by Beijing's state mouthpiece, Global Times, detailing India’s economic ties with the US, PRC's top diplomat Wang Yi expressed concerns about PM Modi-Joe Biden meeting. Yi rebuffed that India could overtake China in tech and innovation as it surpassed Beijing as the most populous country, becoming one of the fastest-growing economies that could counter China's expanding economic influence in the Indo-Pacific. Beijing believes that the US is pushing India to confront China to impact its economic progress. Juster further said that PM Modi's US visit aiming at closer trade, economic and defense ties with the US has rattled India because the world now looking for a geopolitical strategic shift from China to India.

'PM Modi's visit a major milestone'

Former US Ambassador to India described PM Modi's upcoming visit as a “major milestone” to bolster cooperation in defense and technology. Talking about the stance of the USA on Chinese diplomat Wang Yi’s take on PM Modi’s visit, who sees US-India ties as an attempt to snub Chinese economic growth, Juster stated that Indo-US strategic partnership “stands on their own merit” and has no link to the Chinese interests or any issues relating to China.

“The two countries began transforming their strategic partnership and bilateral ties in 2000-2021,” Juster said. He further added, "The US shares trade relations with China but it aims to prevent a hegemonic power in the region. The USA wants a free and open Indo-Pacific. India and US are working towards achieving these positive visions for all.”

There are high expectations from PM Modi’s visit with respect to the defense relationship between the two countries, Juster told Republic. “It is the important pillar of the overall partnership,” said the former ambassador.