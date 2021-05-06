India Welcomes US Support To Waiver Of COVID-19 Vaccine Patents; Piyush Goyal Responds

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on May 6 welcomed the waiver support announced by United States President Joe Biden to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine production. In a statement on Thursday, Goyal said that the waiver of Trade Related Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) in the World Trade Organisation (WTO) was proposed in October last year by India and South Africa. However, the Biden administration’s support to the initiative, according to Union Minister, is an “important step” for enabling rapid scaling up of manufacture and timely availability of the much-needed COVID-19 jabs. The US now joins the consensus of at least 120 countries.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Piyush Goyal said, “We welcome the statement of US government of 5th May announcing their support for this initiative [TRIPS waiver in WTO]. We are hopeful that with a consensus-based approach, the waiver can be approved quickly at the WTO.”

“The waiver is an important step for enabling rapid scaling up of manufacture and timely availability of affordable COVID-19 vaccines and essential medical products,” he added.

US backs intellectual property waiver

US President Joe Biden on May 5 backed waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, reportedly giving in to the mounting pressure from Democratic lawmakers and over 100 countries. However, Biden’s move angered several pharmaceutical companies. US President's remarks backing the waiver were swiftly followed by his top trade negotiator Katherine Tai who also supported the negotiations at the World Trade Organization (WTO) regarding the same.

“This is a global health crisis, and the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures," Tai said in a statement, amid growing concern that big outbreaks in India could allow the rise of vaccine-resistant strains of the deadly virus, undermining a global recovery.

These extraordinary times and circumstances of call for extraordinary measures.



Even the World Health Organization (WHO) head, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called Biden's move a "MONUMENTAL MOMENT IN THE FIGHT AGAINST #COVID19" on Twitter while adding that it reflected "the wisdom and moral leadership of the United States."

What does the waiver allow?

South Africa and India had proposed that the rules of WTO’s TRIPS agreement should be eased. However, WTO decisions are based on consensus and hence, all 164 nations have to agree. As per reports, ten meetings in seven months have been unsuccessful in producing a breakthrough with 60 proposal sponsors by emerging economies backed by renowned scholars.

The talks are presently stalled after the 10th round of talks on April 30. The supporters of the waiver have said that they would revise their text from October 2020 for the next TRIPS council meeting in the second half of May. Later, more discussions will also take place in June.

The India-South Africa proposal of October 2020 says that the property rights such as patents, industrial designs, copyright and protection of undisclosed information delays the timely access to affordable vaccines and medicines that are essential to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The nations have also demanded the waiver to be practised for an unspecified time period allowing yearly review until its termination.

Who opposes waiver and why?

Reportedly, huge drug and pharmaceutical companies oppose the proposed patent waivers including nations such as Britain, Switzerland among others. While the US has marked a reversal on its stance, the critics of the waiver reportedly argue that vaccine development is unpredictable and costly. Therefore, according to big players in the industry such as Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, IP protection has helped them to provide the incentive for the development of jabs in record time and the same will happen as the firms continue to tackle the new emerging variants of the coronavirus. However, proponents have also said that some of the money that drugs company are saying was utilised in vaccine production, was public funds.

